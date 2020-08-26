1/1
Deborah Arlinda Baril
Howell - Deborah Arlinda Baril, 70 of Howell passed away suddenly on August 24, 2020. She was born March 14, 1950 in Detroit to John and Shirley (Kelly) Body. Deborah married Kenneth Baril on September 10, 1970. She will always be remembered for enjoying time with friends and family. Deborah enjoyed playing cards and playing tricks on her grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her daughter Sharlene (Charlie) Baril. Deborah will be deeply missed by her husband, Kenneth Baril; two daughters, Shannon Hacker and Shawn Foster; grandchildren, Delton Baril, Bradley Hacker, Matthew Foster and Mackenzie Foster. Also surviving is her twin sister, Dottie Bush, brothers, Danny Body and David Body and their family's. Online condolences may be expressed at pjherrmannfuneralhomoe.com






