Denice A. Duncan
Fenton - Age 58, passed away on September 14, 2019.
Denice was born on February 8, 1961 to her parents Roy and Cathy (nee Cousineau) Mantay. She married her husband Ronald Duncan on December 1, 1990. Denice is survived by her husband of 29 years Ronald Duncan, son Patrick (Krysta), and daughters Kimberly (Mike) and Jennifer (Austin); her brothers Michael (Michelle) Mantay and Edward (Kathy) Mantay and sister Annette (John) Miller.
Denice was an amazing mother, much beloved by her family and friends. She always put others before herself and would welcome anyone into her home and heart. She was an excellent confidant and conversation maker, always willing to lend an ear and wisdom to anybody who needed it.
Visitation for Denice will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main Street, Brighton. Denice will lie In-state at 10 a.m. until the time of her Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2201 S. Old U.S. 23, Hartland.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 18, 2019