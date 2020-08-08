Dennis Eugene Dershem
Brighton - Dennis Eugene Dershem, 81 years old, passed away on August 5 at the Sunshine Cottage Adult Foster Care facility in Howell, Michigan as a result of a massive stroke suffered in November of 2016.
Dennis was born November 29, 1938 in Van Wert, Ohio. He was the son of Everett Emerson Dershem and Viola Mae Wolford Dershem, both deceased. He is survived by his sister, Beverly Heilman.
He married his high school sweetheart, Lois Hoffman Dershem on New Year's Day in 1961. Their marriage was blessed with two wonderful children, Everett 'Scott' (Suzanne) Dershem and Laura Dershem Manou. His four grandchildren were the joys of his life: Everett 'Scott' Dershem II, Andrew David Dershem, Rebecca Katherine Manou and Christopher Michael Manou. Also, his very special furry companion, Murphy, needs to be mentioned because almost everyone who knows Dennis knows Murphy.
Dennis graduated from Van Wert High School in 1956. He received his college education as a co-op student, sharing his college/work study quarters between National Seal (Federal Mogul Corporation) and Tri-State University (Trine University). He received a Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1960. After graduation, he continued his engineering career with Federal Mogul for 41 years before retiring. The next 10 years he remained active as a consultant for Federal Mogul. Dennis was a 'born' engineer. His favorite engineering accomplishment was being an integral part of installing a corporate computer center at the Federal Mogul Corporate Office in Southfield, Michigan in the early 70's.
He loved fishing and shared that love with each of his children and grandchildren. Dennis also enjoyed golfing especially in The Villages in Florida where he and Lois loved spending their winters. Dennis's techie nature and sense of humor will be certainly missed but carried on with pride by his children.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions a small private memorial service will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Wednesday, August 12 with Pastor Dale Hedblad officiating. At a later date, there will be a Grave Side Service where Dennis's remains will be laid to rest with his parents at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Caringbridge.org
or a charity of your choice
.
