Dennis "Denny" G. Young
Howell - Dennis "Denny" G. Young, age 74 and resident of Howell, MI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 3, 1946 in Detroit, MI to David Ward and Mary Louise (Holmes) Young. Denny was an Air Force veteran who served in the Vietnam war. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and along with being an avid coin collector, found great peace in bird watching. Denny is survived by his wife of 29 years, Christine Young; his children, Kristin (Joshua) Henderson, Gregory (Meghan) Young, Rachel Young, his grandchildren, Madeleine, Ellie, Henry, Nathan, Owen, and his brother, David (Judi) Young. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Susan Penny (Glen) Marble and his parents, David and Mary Louise. Denny will be laid to rest with a graveside service, Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Howell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Department of Veterans Affairs at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Howell - Dennis "Denny" G. Young, age 74 and resident of Howell, MI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 3, 1946 in Detroit, MI to David Ward and Mary Louise (Holmes) Young. Denny was an Air Force veteran who served in the Vietnam war. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and along with being an avid coin collector, found great peace in bird watching. Denny is survived by his wife of 29 years, Christine Young; his children, Kristin (Joshua) Henderson, Gregory (Meghan) Young, Rachel Young, his grandchildren, Madeleine, Ellie, Henry, Nathan, Owen, and his brother, David (Judi) Young. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Susan Penny (Glen) Marble and his parents, David and Mary Louise. Denny will be laid to rest with a graveside service, Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Howell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Department of Veterans Affairs at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.