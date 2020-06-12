Dennis G. "Denny" Young
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis "Denny" G. Young

Howell - Dennis "Denny" G. Young, age 74 and resident of Howell, MI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 3, 1946 in Detroit, MI to David Ward and Mary Louise (Holmes) Young. Denny was an Air Force veteran who served in the Vietnam war. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and along with being an avid coin collector, found great peace in bird watching. Denny is survived by his wife of 29 years, Christine Young; his children, Kristin (Joshua) Henderson, Gregory (Meghan) Young, Rachel Young, his grandchildren, Madeleine, Ellie, Henry, Nathan, Owen, and his brother, David (Judi) Young. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Susan Penny (Glen) Marble and his parents, David and Mary Louise. Denny will be laid to rest with a graveside service, Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Howell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Department of Veterans Affairs at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Howell Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved