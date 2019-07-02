Dennis Snyder



Howell - Dennis Neal Snyder, age 83, passed away at home on June 28 after a long illness. He was in the loving care of family and friends. He leaves his wife of 41 years, Candace (Clower) Snyder; his son, Phillip Snyder of Kingman, Arizona; a brother, David (Wanda) Snyder of Adrian, Michigan; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many close friends. His brother, Dean Snyder preceded him in death. Dennis was born in Dover Township, Michigan, the son of Elwood and Doris (Buehrer) Snyder. He was employed by Trans World Airlines for over 40 years. After retiring in 1997, Dennis went to work for Howell TruValue Hardware and later, the Senior Nutrition Program - Meals on Wheels. Dennis enjoyed fishing, playing poker and bird carving. He was a life member of the Howell Elks Lodge #2168 where he made many friends and frequently volunteered his time for lodge functions. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800) at 12:00 P.M. Friends may visit beginning at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society of Livingston County, Residential Hospice or the . Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on July 2, 2019