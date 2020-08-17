1/1
Diane Marie Hunt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Marie Hunt

Brighton - August 16, 2020, age 69.

Loving mother of Evette M. (Ryan) Orlando and Kimberly H. Thomas. Cherished grandmother of Mitchell (Cassie), Olivia (Cody), Andrew, Owen; great-grandmother of Sophia. Daughter of Jack (Jan) Goodall, sister of James Goodall, George Goodall, Darlene Gruber.

Visitation Thursday, August 20, 2020 2-8 p.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., Brighton. Funeral service Friday, August 21, 2020 11 a.m., Centerpointe Church, 214 E. Brooks St., Howell.

Care and services have been entrusted to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at Keehngriffinfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved