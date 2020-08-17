Diane Marie Hunt
Brighton - August 16, 2020, age 69.
Loving mother of Evette M. (Ryan) Orlando and Kimberly H. Thomas. Cherished grandmother of Mitchell (Cassie), Olivia (Cody), Andrew, Owen; great-grandmother of Sophia. Daughter of Jack (Jan) Goodall, sister of James Goodall, George Goodall, Darlene Gruber.
Visitation Thursday, August 20, 2020 2-8 p.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., Brighton. Funeral service Friday, August 21, 2020 11 a.m., Centerpointe Church, 214 E. Brooks St., Howell.
Care and services have been entrusted to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at Keehngriffinfuneralhome.com