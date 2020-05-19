Services
Whitmore Lake - Passed away at her home May 16, 2020 at the age of 68. Diane was the loving sister of the late Rick Olmstead, Verne (Bonnie) Olmstead, and Steve (Carol) Olmstead. Diane was the dear aunt of Nicholas Olmstead and his children, Damien, Ava, and Silas. She was the pseudo mother of Kristi (Ryan) Hershey and her children, Aubrey and William. The family has entrusted care and services to Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from May 19 to May 20, 2020
