Dolores Suzanne Johnson
Dolores Suzanne Johnson

Brighton - Her Legacy… Dolores Suzanne Johnson, age 82, passed away July 27, 2020. Born January 11, 1938 in Detroit, MI to Louis and Anna (Godaris) DeMeulemeester. Dolores graduated from The University of Detroit, class of 1959. She married Thomas Martin Johnson on February 4, 1961. Dolores will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Dolores raised five children with whom she shared her love of the outdoors and passion for swimming, sailing and adventures. She was an avid soccer player well into her 70's, forging lifelong friendships. Dolores worked as a realtor for Preview Properties and was an integral member of the Brighton Food Co-op for decades. She was a long-time parishioner of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Brighton. An avid Scrabble and Domino player, Dolores delighted in watching the sun set and curling up with a good book and an ice cold beer.

Her Family… Dolores leaves behind her husband, Thomas; children, Mark (Heidi) Johnson, Kristin (Dave) Verschoor, Michael (Sharleen) Johnson, Paul Johnson, Matt (Amy) Johnson; and five grandchildren, Jacob, Ben, Harper, Charlie, and Kristen. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Peter DeMeulemeester.

Her Farewell… A private family farewell has taken place. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, August 5th, 10:30 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Brighton, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, https://www.cskdetroit.org, or The Catholic Relief Services, https://support.crs.org.

Please leave messages, memories and funny stories for Dolores' family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Borek Jennings Funeral Home- Lamb Chapel
312 South Michigan Avenue
Howell, MI 48843
(517) 546-0100
