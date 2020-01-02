|
|
His Legacy… Donald E. Pettijohn, age 93 passed away December 13, 2019. He was born on April 27, 1926, in River Rouge, Michigan to Jessie Jack Pettijohn and Grace Frances (Pickering) Pettijohn. Don married the love of his life, Ella Jean (Seavitte) Pettijohn, on August 30, 1946, in Ecorse, Michigan. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. Don enjoyed spending time with his family traveling, including 3 trips to Italy, playing cards and dominoes. He was especial fond of the family reunions. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in the Phillipines in World War II. Some of his early accomplishments included a degree from both Henry Ford College (4.0) and Wayne State University (3.95). Don retired from a distinguished career with A.G. Edwards in 1990 as Vice President Investment Broker
His Family… Don will be missed by his children, Terry (Bernie) Pettijohn, Donald J. (Lynn) Pettijohn, Robert (Carole) Pettijohn, David (Melissa) Pettijohn; along with 23 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ella Jean and his sister, Dorothy Francisco.
His Farewell… Don's family and friends will gather on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. His family will gather once again on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00am until the time of His Community Farewell at 12:00pm at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. Pastor Kurt Hutchens will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation or Grace Hospice of Ann Arbor. Please leave a message of comfort for Don's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Jan. 2, 2020