|
|
Donald F. Rousselo, age 81, recently residing in Palmetto, FL - but longtime resident of Brighton, MI, passed away on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019. He was born in Detroit, MI on March 23rd, 1938 to Al and Helen Rousselo. Donald married Charlene Lou Jenkins on May 1st, 1956 in Detroit, MI. The couple soon moved their family to Brighton, MI to raise their children and join the Burroghs Farms Community. Donald was admired as the Superintendent of Maintenance of Brighton Area School District and contributed service there for over 35-years. Donald was a well known intellectual with a great sense of humor and had a tenacious drive in all areas in life. Donald was a talented carpenter and always had several home projects and improvements underway. He enjoyed technology, old-time radio shows, blue-grass music and most of all spoiling his grandchildren. He is survived by his three children; sons Michael Rousselo, Greg Rousselo; and daughter Diane (Rousselo) Smail. The family will be hosting a private memorial service on Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from May 30 to May 31, 2019