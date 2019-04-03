|
|
Donald G. Leith, Jr.
Brighton - A lifelong resident and pillar of the Brighton Community, Donald Leith, Jr. passed peacefully from this earth on Saturday, March 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. While we grieve our tremendous loss, we are so thankful for his loving and awesome spirit he shared with us, our families and many friends for nearly 94 years. Young at heart and always a welcoming smile, a finer man didn't exist.
Born Thursday, July 16, 1925 to Donald Leith, Sr. and Edith Woodward Leith in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Don had one sister, Jean Lanning, and three brothers, Robert, Thomas and David Leith. He is preceded in death by all, along with his wife of 56 years, Geraldine (Chrysler) Leith, daughter Mary Washington, and one grandson, Danny Morfino. He is survived by his wife Edith Leith, three daughters, Susan Smialek (Denver, CO), Sandra Bates (Brighton), Carol Nichols (Al) of Howell and two sons Don Leith (Ellsworth, MI), and Bill Leith (Lanny) of Radcliff, KY. Don cherished his 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Don and his father were fruit growers of Leith Orchards for many years. They owned an ice business that serviced the Brighton area and surrounding communities. The orchard was sold in 1965 where Brighton High School stands today. Don then worked for Refrigeration Research in Brighton for the next 10 years. He was employed by General Motors Proving Grounds in 1975 until he retired in 1993. Don was a member of First Presbyterian Church all of his life, a member of the American Legion and the Brighton Masonic Lodge #247.
"Well done, Good and Faithful servant."
Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 3, at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. Brighton, from 12:00pm-3:00pm & 5:00pm-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4 at First Presbyterian Church of Brighton, 300 E Grand River Ave, Brighton with visitation at 10:00am. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00am. Military Honors will be immediately outside at 12:00pm. and then a luncheon to follow in Fellowship Hall of the church. Care and services entrusted to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Apr. 3, 2019