Donald Howard Dankers
Howell - Donald Howard Dankers, age 71 of Howell, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 4, 2019 at Quality Care of Howell. Born in Howell on October 29, 1947, he was the son of the late Howard H. and the late Grace A. (Nichols) Dankers. Donald attended Howell Public Schools and was a 1965 graduate of Howell High School. He served four years in the U. S. Air Force followed by four years in the U. S. Army, stationed in Vietnam. After completing his Army service, Donald served 12 years in the Air National Guard where he achieved rank of M/Sgt. He worked as a computer technician at Selfridge Air Base retiring in 2001. Donald is survived by sisters, Barbara (Larry) Purvis of Howell and Ruth Klein of Stockbridge. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Ronald; sister, Marilyn Dunn; three nieces and two nephews. A graveside service in honor and celebration of Donald's life will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Howell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the . Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonalds funeralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 6, 2019