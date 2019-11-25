|
|
Donna M. Collins
Howell - November 24, 2019, Age 82.
Donna passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Hospital in Ypsilanti, Michigan from renal failure. She was born January 4, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of Robert and Martha (Mennerich) Bastien. She married William Collins on July 11, 1959, who preceded her in death August 26, 2019. Donna graduated from Mercy College in 1959 with a nursing degree. William and Donna lived in Las Vegas for 21 years and enjoyed many cruises before returning to Michigan in 2013. She is survived by 4 children: Robert (Barbara) Collins of Saginaw, Michigan; William Collins III of Hagerstown, Maryland; Douglas (Kimberly) Collins of Davison, Michigan and Elizabeth (Garry) Stoinski of Whitmore Lake, Michigan. She was a proud grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 10, with 2 more on the way. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River), Brighton, Michigan. She will be lying instate Friday, November 29, 2019, 9:30 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd. (S. of Grand River), Brighton, Michigan, until time of her Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at United Memorial Gardens, 4800 Curtis Rd., Plymouth, Michigan 48170. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donna's name may be made to your choice of charities. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019