Donnie R. Crain
Blissfield - Donnie R. Crain, age 82, of Blissfield, Michigan, Dade, Florida and formerly of Howell, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was born January 9, 1938 in Knoxville, Kentucky, the son of John and Pearl (Whitt) Crain. He is survived by his beloved friend, Lorraine Pothier, daughter, Valeria (Joseph) Russell and son Danny (Gail White) Crain. He is grandfather to Molly Goodman, Josie Goodman and Jonathan (Abra) Russell. Preceded in death by his wife Barbara, grandson Matthew Russell and 12 brothers and sisters. Donnie was a talented heavy equipment operator and mechanic who was a member of the Operating Engineers Local #324 for over 45 years. He could always be found using his many talents to perform projects of many types or helping his friends and neighbors with their projects. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 from MacDonald's Funeral Home of Howell. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM also on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Fowlerville. Please visit the families online guest book at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
.