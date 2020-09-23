1/1
Donnie R. Crain
1938 - 2020
Donnie R. Crain

Blissfield - Donnie R. Crain, age 82, of Blissfield, Michigan, Dade, Florida and formerly of Howell, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was born January 9, 1938 in Knoxville, Kentucky, the son of John and Pearl (Whitt) Crain. He is survived by his beloved friend, Lorraine Pothier, daughter, Valeria (Joseph) Russell and son Danny (Gail White) Crain. He is grandfather to Molly Goodman, Josie Goodman and Jonathan (Abra) Russell. Preceded in death by his wife Barbara, grandson Matthew Russell and 12 brothers and sisters. Donnie was a talented heavy equipment operator and mechanic who was a member of the Operating Engineers Local #324 for over 45 years. He could always be found using his many talents to perform projects of many types or helping his friends and neighbors with their projects. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 from MacDonald's Funeral Home of Howell. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM also on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Fowlerville. Please visit the families online guest book at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
the funeral home
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Memories & Condolences

September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
