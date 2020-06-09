Donny E. Asher
Donny E. Asher

of Brighton - Passed away June 9, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Rosemary, loving father of Michelle (Shon) Warner, Lisa (Jason) Payne, Ryan (Laura), Sara (Andrew) Souaid. Cherished grandfather of Adam, Ethan, Jaden, Caleb, Madison, Jordan, Noah, Bryce, Jaxon, Hudson, Savanna and Ella. Dear brother of Tim (Becky) Asher.

Visitation Thursday 2 -8 p.m. at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., Brighton. Instate Friday 2:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd., Brighton until mass at 3:30 p.m.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
