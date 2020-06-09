Donny E. Asher
of Brighton - Passed away June 9, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Rosemary, loving father of Michelle (Shon) Warner, Lisa (Jason) Payne, Ryan (Laura), Sara (Andrew) Souaid. Cherished grandfather of Adam, Ethan, Jaden, Caleb, Madison, Jordan, Noah, Bryce, Jaxon, Hudson, Savanna and Ella. Dear brother of Tim (Becky) Asher.
Visitation Thursday 2 -8 p.m. at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., Brighton. Instate Friday 2:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd., Brighton until mass at 3:30 p.m.
of Brighton - Passed away June 9, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Rosemary, loving father of Michelle (Shon) Warner, Lisa (Jason) Payne, Ryan (Laura), Sara (Andrew) Souaid. Cherished grandfather of Adam, Ethan, Jaden, Caleb, Madison, Jordan, Noah, Bryce, Jaxon, Hudson, Savanna and Ella. Dear brother of Tim (Becky) Asher.
Visitation Thursday 2 -8 p.m. at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., Brighton. Instate Friday 2:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd., Brighton until mass at 3:30 p.m.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.