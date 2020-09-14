Doris E. Keip
of Brighton Twp. - age 80, passed away September 13, 2020. She was born on September 6, 1940 in Detroit to the late Walter and the late Beatrice Angel. Doris was the loving wife of Peter, beloved mother of Karen (David) Vanderzanden, Katherine (Robert McClure) Keip and Karl (Kelly) Keip. She was the cherished grandmother of Kelly (Langston) Corn, Collin McClure, Kate McClure, Jacob Vanderzanden, Conner McClure, Graham Vanderzanden, Russell Keip and Jasper Keip. Doris was the dear sister of Donna (Ray Gauthier) Beers. A memorial gathering will be Friday from 6-8 pm at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main Street. Memorial donations may be directed to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation in Memorial of Doris. Please share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com