1/1
Doris E. Keip
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris E. Keip

of Brighton Twp. - age 80, passed away September 13, 2020. She was born on September 6, 1940 in Detroit to the late Walter and the late Beatrice Angel. Doris was the loving wife of Peter, beloved mother of Karen (David) Vanderzanden, Katherine (Robert McClure) Keip and Karl (Kelly) Keip. She was the cherished grandmother of Kelly (Langston) Corn, Collin McClure, Kate McClure, Jacob Vanderzanden, Conner McClure, Graham Vanderzanden, Russell Keip and Jasper Keip. Doris was the dear sister of Donna (Ray Gauthier) Beers. A memorial gathering will be Friday from 6-8 pm at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main Street. Memorial donations may be directed to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation in Memorial of Doris. Please share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved