Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
440 E Washington St. (at Fowler St.)
Howell, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
440 E Washington St. (at Fowler St.)
Howell, MI
Resources
Howell - Dorothy Bell Esper, age 96 of Howell, passed away late Sunday evening, June 9, 2019. Born in Dearborn on December 13, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and the late Louella (Jefferson) Kelley. A Howell area resident since 1964, Dorothy had been a member of the St. Joseph quilters club, enjoyed playing cards with her friends and was well known for the pillow cases she enjoyed making. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late John J. Esper, Jr. who preceded her in death on February 19, 1997. Loving mother of Patricia (Daniel) Wolf of Midland, Timothy (Catherine) Esper of Howell, John J. (Cindy) Esper III of Morrice, the late Catherine Penelope Esper and the late Michael D. (Joanne of Howell) Esper, Sr. Grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Sister of JoAnn (Otto) Kossuth of Bloomfield Hills, the late Maxine Kelsey, the late Patsy Connely, the late Virginia Duncan and the late Elton Kelley. Visitation Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. (Rosary 7 p.m.) at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 E Washington St. (at Fowler St.), Howell where her funeral, Mass of Resurrection, will be celebrated on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (visitation at church beginning 10 a.m.). Memorial contributions are suggested to .

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on June 12, 2019
