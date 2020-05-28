Dorothy E. Stelzer
Cohoctah Twp. - Dorothy Evelyn Stelzer, age 92 of Cohoctah Township, passed away peacefully late Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020. Born on August 30, 1927 in Cohoctah Township, she was the daughter of the late Earl B. and the late Edna E. (Conine) Stelzer. Dorothy has been a lifelong resident of Cohoctah Township and was a 1944 graduate of Howell High School. She had worked as a secretary for many years and been a former volunteer for LACASA. Dorothy enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, crossword puzzles and was a member of the Oak Grove United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald Earl Stelzer and Bryce Calvin Stelzer. Surviving are many cousins. Due to current COVID-19 conditions, services will be held privately by her family. Interment will take place at Sanford Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Red Cross or LACASA. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from May 28 to May 29, 2020.