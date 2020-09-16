1/
Dorothy Nickel (Nickey) Radcliffe
Dorothy (Nickey) Nickel Radcliffe

Dorothy (Nickey) Nickel Radcliffe (November 1, 1928 - September 13, 2020) faithful daughter of God, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, September 13, 2020. Nickey is survived by her beloved partner, Chandler Cowden, and her four loving sons: Kyle (Angela), James (Corky), David (Shelly) and Thomas (Jeanette) and loving grandchildren, Alicia, Rowan, Hannah and Nathan. She is also survived by many friends in her beloved neighborhood where she was a joyous spark of light and love. Cremation at Generations Funeral Home, Ann Arbor, MI. Memorial Service for family and friends to be announced at a later date. Memorials and donations appreciated to Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity and local food shelves, all passionately supported by Nickey in her lifetime. We are blessed by her enduring presence, miss her dearly, and remain inspired by her steadfast faith in her Lord."




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
