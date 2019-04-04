Duane Harry "Cof" Cruce



Philadelphia, TN - Duane Harry "Cof" Cruce, age 74 of Philadelphia, TN, and formerly of Howell, MI passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born April 10, 1944 in Detroit, MI to Harry & Gertrude (Thomas) Cruce. Duane proudly served in the United States Navy and belonged to the Livingston County Gun Club. He was also a life member of the Iron Mustangs Motorcycle Club Livingston County. Duane enjoyed being a ham radio operator, was a member of the UAW and retired from Chrysler Automotive after 32 years. Duane is survived by his wife, Jeannie; children, Kathy, Kevin (Keri), Kendy May (Tom), Karl (Colleen), Tammy and Bobby; 25 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister in law Joan and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lynn and Keith. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800) at 6:00 P.M. Friends may visit at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com















