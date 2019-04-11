Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Lutheran Church
803 W. Main St. (at 4th St.)
Brighton, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Lutheran Church
803 W. Main St. (at 4th St.)
Brighton, MI
Duncan G. McIntyre

Duncan G. McIntyre Obituary
Duncan G. McIntyre

Pinckney - April 9, 2019, age 83 of Pinckney. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Rich) for 64 years. Loving father of Tom, Dana (David), and Holly (Kip). Dear brother of Kenneth (Eileen), H. Neil (Shirley), Scott (Jean), and sister-in-law of Mary (Joe) Bagnasco. Proud grandfather of Alexander, Erin (Jacob), and Kyle; as well as great-grandfather of Olive and Griffin. Cherished uncle of several nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday, from 3 - 8 pm, Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (at 3rd St.) Brighton. Visitation on Saturday, 10:30 am at St. George Lutheran Church, 803 W. Main St. (at 4th St.) Brighton until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. George Lutheran Church Building Fund.

Duncan served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 in Japan. He then graduated from Eastern Michigan University in June, 1959. Duncan taught high school and coached basketball, football, and track in Stanton, MI for four years after which he switched careers and joined the insurance industry until his retirement in 1997. Duncan was a member of St. George Lutheran Church in Brighton. He was an avid golfer and he served for 30-years as an usher for U.M. football games.

Share a memorial tribute with the family at www.keehnfuneralhome.com



Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Apr. 11, 2019
