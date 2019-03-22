Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Grove United Methodist Church
6686 Oak Grove Road
Howell, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Grove United Methodist Church
6686 Oak Grove Road
Howell, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmonds Anna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmonds Anna

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edmonds Anna Obituary
Edmonds Anna

Oak Grove - Anna Lou Edmonds, age 93 of Oak Grove, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Walter and Nancy Thompson; they and her four brothers, James, Oliver, Kenneth and Levi all preceded her in death. Anna married Donald Edmonds on December 9, 1946, he preceded her in death on July 31, 1985. Anna was also preceded in death by her sons, Lawrence Donald and William Roy; her daughter-in-law (Bill's wife) Linda (Mays) Edmonds and her son-in-law, Charles Sell. Anna grew up in Oakland County, Michigan. She, her husband and children lived in Farmington, Wixom and Milford before moving to her current residence in Oak Grove (north of Howell) in 1962. Anna loved going for Sunday rides, making quilts, working on jig saw puzzles, doing word puzzles, watching birds in her yard and being with her family. She was one of the oldest members of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Anna is survived by her loving children, Ronald (Cynthia) of Livonia; Suzanne of Oak Grove, Kathie Sell of Howell, Linda (Gerald) Beach of Howell, Jeffory of Howell, Russell (Ann) of Hartford City, Indiana, Randolph of Howell, Charles (Theresa) of Flint and Timothy of Oak Grove. In addition, she is survived by 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 6686 Oak Grove Road, Howell, at 11:00 A.M. (visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.) Burial will be at North Farmington Cemetery in Farmington Hills. A dinner will be served at the Church following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis or Brain Injury Association of Michigan or Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now