Edmonds Anna



Oak Grove - Anna Lou Edmonds, age 93 of Oak Grove, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Walter and Nancy Thompson; they and her four brothers, James, Oliver, Kenneth and Levi all preceded her in death. Anna married Donald Edmonds on December 9, 1946, he preceded her in death on July 31, 1985. Anna was also preceded in death by her sons, Lawrence Donald and William Roy; her daughter-in-law (Bill's wife) Linda (Mays) Edmonds and her son-in-law, Charles Sell. Anna grew up in Oakland County, Michigan. She, her husband and children lived in Farmington, Wixom and Milford before moving to her current residence in Oak Grove (north of Howell) in 1962. Anna loved going for Sunday rides, making quilts, working on jig saw puzzles, doing word puzzles, watching birds in her yard and being with her family. She was one of the oldest members of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Anna is survived by her loving children, Ronald (Cynthia) of Livonia; Suzanne of Oak Grove, Kathie Sell of Howell, Linda (Gerald) Beach of Howell, Jeffory of Howell, Russell (Ann) of Hartford City, Indiana, Randolph of Howell, Charles (Theresa) of Flint and Timothy of Oak Grove. In addition, she is survived by 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 6686 Oak Grove Road, Howell, at 11:00 A.M. (visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.) Burial will be at North Farmington Cemetery in Farmington Hills. A dinner will be served at the Church following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis or Brain Injury Association of Michigan or Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary