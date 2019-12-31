Resources
Edward I. Hoskins (Fast Eddie) passed away unexpectedly Saturday December 14th 2019. He is survived by his wife Pam of 45 years. Son to Betty. Also survived by Daughter Melissa (Shane Read) of Texas, Daughter Shannon & Son Chris both of Howell. Grandchildren Brooke Hoskins, Ashley, Bailey & Courtney Read. Brothers Dean (Karen), Gene. Many more family and friends. Graduate of HHS class of 72. Member of Cowtown Cruisers. He loved storytelling, racing, hot rods and hunting. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held June 2020.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
