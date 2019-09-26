|
|
Edward James Walblay
Brighton - Beloved husband of Mary Anne for 57 years.
Dear father of Allen (Vikki) and Angela (Robert) Hawthorne.
Cherished grandfather of Heather, Bruce, Kevin, Sarah, Bobby (Jade), Brad and Alex; and great-grandfather of Clara, Benjamin, Amia and Hayden. Dear brother of Raymond and the late Louella Busch, the late John. Edward was proud to serve in the Navy as Brigade Commander. Following the service he was owner of Superior Upholstery in Brighton for over 23 years. He custom made motorcycle seats, airplane upholstery, custom vehicles, bean bag furniture and essentially made dreams come true. He went on to work at Magna International Automotive where he took car designs and made them come to life. He designed the first child car seat for Chrysler.
Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River). Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 12 p.m. Followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors.
Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 26, 2019