Edward L. Chappel, Jr., age 86 of Howell, passed away peacefully late Monday morning, May 18, 2020. Born on October 7, 1933 in Bad Axe, Michigan, he was the son of the late Edward L. Sr. and the late Gladys L. (Merrick) Chappel. Ed had been a Howell area resident from 1970 to 1995, then building a home and moving to Lake County, returning to Howell in 2018. He was a 1951 graduate of Clarenceville High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University. Ed was a proud veteran of the U. S. Army, serving in Germany during the Korean War. He had been employed by Ford Motor Company for 40 years as an engineer, retiring in 1995 and was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church in Howell, active in youth activities. Ed's passion was hiking and building as a member of SPW, a chapter of the North Country Trail Association. He received the Distinguished Service Award and a National Trail Coordinator of the Year Award from NCT. Beloved husband of nearly 64 years to Nancy (Tierney) Chappel whom he married in Schwabisch Gmund, Germany on October 20, 1956. Loving father of Lianne (Nariman "Nick") Mehmed of Brighton, Edward (Julie) Chappel of Stockbridge and Eric (Katalina) Chappel of California. Proud grandfather of Nathan, Stephanie, Lindsay, Aaron, Oni, Rhiannon, Eric, Jr., Ethan and Tierney. Also survived by his siblings, Jerome (Barbara) Chappel, Robert (Mary) Chappel and Edith Pioszak; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held by Ed's family at the Colfax Cemetery in Bad Axe. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson Foundation or to the North Country Trails Association. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from May 21 to May 24, 2020
