Edwin R. Cooper
Lansing - Edwin R. Cooper, age 92 of Lansing, MI and formerly of Howell and McBain, MI, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born May 27, 1928 in Cadillac, MI to John and Betsy (VanderVeen) Cooper. He was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church of Howell, worked as a farmer, missionary, electrical estimator with Howell Electric Service and owned the Gospel Nook bookstore in Howell. Edwin had a gentle and quiet personality, always stating, "My needs are few and my wants are simple". He truly loved God and others. He is survived by his children, Paul (Carolyn) Cooper, John (Casandra) Cooper, Carole (Mark) Schulte, Sharon (Philip) Buss, Christina (Jon) Lawrence; stepsons, Daryl Eldred, Loren Eldred; sister-in-law, Evelyn Cooper, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Edwin was preceded in death by Elaine (Parks) Cooper in 1971, Virginia (Lenderink) Cooper in 2006; his step-daughter, Marcia Eldred; brother and sister-in-law, Ward and Laura Cooper and brother, Roy Cooper. A pass through visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 6686 Oak Grove Road, Howell, MI from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Interment will then immediately follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Howell. At the families request please respect the church's reduced capacity due to current health restrictions as well as social distancing with masks being required. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ingham County Medical Care Facility or Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com