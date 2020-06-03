Eleanor Louise Frazier, age 91 of Fowlerville, Michigan, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020. Born on February 4, 1929 in Lansing, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late William and Alma (Lange) Krueger.
Eleanor grew up in Lansing, and in her early 20s went to flight attendant school in which she then flew for Continental Airlines for 26 years. She always said that she loved her job, and described these years as some of the best years of her life.
She was married to the late Thomas A. Frazier on July 15, 1979, and they shared 28 years of marriage together. When retiring to Lopez Island, Washington, she spent many years enjoying her friendships, and traveling with her husband.
To her family & friends in Michigan, she was known as "Aunt Ellie," in which she blessed each and every one she met. She had this ability to make each person's life better just by knowing her.
Ellie is survived by her brother, Robert (Tamara) Krueger; niece, Julie Krueger and great niece, Eugenia Cheung; nephew, Rick (Heather) Krueger & great nephew and niece, Ryan and Brooke Krueger; as well as so many others who loved and cared for her.
If so desired, in lieu of flowers and as your expression of sympathy in Ellie's memory, donations to "The Guest House," a Non-Profit End Care/Hospice Home on 135 Free Street, Fowlerville, Michigan 48836, would be appreciated. This is where Aunt Ellie was provided with the utmost care, dignity, and love by each staff member.
A burial ceremony will be conducted on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Okemos, Michigan at the Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Jun. 3, 2020.