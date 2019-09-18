Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:45 PM - 8:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Chilson Hills Church
4440 Brighton Rd.
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Chilson Hills Church
4440 Brighton Rd.
Elizabeth R. Roe

Elizabeth R. Roe Obituary
Elizabeth R. Roe

Brighton - Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Norman E. Dear mother of Pamela (Joe) Arquette, Penelope (Brian) Karaska, Polly (Jim) Graves, Norman (Sarah ) Roe, Jr. Also survived by a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister in law Edith Roe, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, 1-3:30 pm and 4:45-8 pm, Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. Grand River). Funeral gathering Thursday, 1:30 pm, Chilson Hills Church, 4440 Brighton Rd. (W. of Chilson Rd.) until Funeral Service at 2 pm. Memorial contributions to Chilson Hills Church. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 18, 2019
