Elizabeth R. Roe
Brighton - Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Norman E. Dear mother of Pamela (Joe) Arquette, Penelope (Brian) Karaska, Polly (Jim) Graves, Norman (Sarah ) Roe, Jr. Also survived by a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister in law Edith Roe, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, 1-3:30 pm and 4:45-8 pm, Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. Grand River). Funeral gathering Thursday, 1:30 pm, Chilson Hills Church, 4440 Brighton Rd. (W. of Chilson Rd.) until Funeral Service at 2 pm. Memorial contributions to Chilson Hills Church. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 18, 2019