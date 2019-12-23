|
|
Ella Nicole Kedzierski
Hamburg Township - Age 14
Passed away on Friday December 20, 2019. She was born on March 24, 2005 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ella is survived by her father Timothy Kedzierski and stepmother Renay Kedzierski of Hamburg Township, and mother Kathy Bridges of Howell. She is also survived by her siblings Brandi Asher (Paul Carlin), Brandon (Christine) Wheeler, and Shelby (Daniel) Saldaa, as well as her nephews Jackson and Luca Wheeler, her grandparents Eugene and Shirley Kedzierski of Taylor and Thomas and Betty LaBo of Sturgis, her aunts Tammy (Keith) Montroy, Trish (Joe) Marciniak, and Kimberly (Dan) Ater, as well as many cousins and extended family.
Ella was a sweet girl with a big heart who loved creating art and spending time with her friends, especially her best friend Hailey Lloyd. Always thinking about the well-being of others, Ella made sure her friends had lunch when they needed it and a supportive ear during hard times. She also loved to spend time with her nephews, play Minecraft, and see her favorite band Why Don't We. Ella is dearly loved and will be forever missed by all those who knew her.
A celebration of Ella's life will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. from the Brighton Assembly of God, 7770 Whitmore Lake Road, Brighton, MI 48116. Friends may visit at the church after 1:00 P.M. on Monday.
The family will be establishing the Ella Kedzierski Lunch Fund at Howell High School and the Freshman Campus in the coming week. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the fund. Envelopes are available from the Keehn Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton.
Please share a memory with the family at www.keehngriffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019