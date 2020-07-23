1/1
Ellen (Ellie) LeVasseur
Ellen (Ellie) LeVasseur passed away on July 2, 2020 at the age of 82. Ellen spent many years in the Stockbridge area and moved to Brighton several years ago. She had a great sense of humor, was fiercely independent and strong & taught her children those values. She loved people, social gatherings, her family, her military and her Scottish heritage. She enjoyed helping those in need, and loved to share her wisdom about life She will be missed!
She is survived by her 3 children Rick LeVasseur (Pam), Karon Hoard (Mark) and Kelly Hoard (Al) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pinckney on August 22. 10-11 A.M. memorial, 11:00 mass. In the event that we are unable to hold the mass because of Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please follow the CDC recommendations during the Covid-19 pandemic and those in attendance will be instructed accordingly.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
AUG
22
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
