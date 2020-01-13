|
|
Eloise S. White
Eloise S. White, age 85 of Clare County, formerly of Howell, passed away unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, January 12, 2020. Born in Burns Township on March 19, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and the late Cecil (Strickland) Williams. Eloise was a Howell area resident from 1952 until 2018 and had been employed as an elementary school teacher for 31 years. She had been a teacher at Northeast and Southwest Elementary Schools in Howell. She had also been employed by Citizens Insrurance in Howell from 1952 until 1960. Eloise was a 1952 graduate of Byron High School had been a member of the Byron 52 Club. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, walking, bicycling and gardening. Beloved wife of nearly 60 years to David White whom she married in Howell on May 14, 1960. Loving mother of Charles (Denise Rabe) White of Clare County and David (Tammy Richardson) White, Jr. of Wixom. Also survived by her brother, Leon (Fran) Williams of Howell. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruth Richards, Butch Williams, Marshall Williams and Perry Williams. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service in honor and celebration of Eloise's life on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Reverend Mike Harris of the Crossroads Church of God, officiating. Interment will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020