Ernest J. Kovath
Brighton - October 15, 2020, Age 79
Ernest was the beloved husband of Suzanne, loving father of Ernie (Tamara Smith), Robin (Dennis) Svoboda, Renee Yarcho (David Mannis), Chris (Raelynn). He was the cherished grandfather of 11; great-grandfather of 8. Dear brother of Sherry O'Kelly, Anna (Rick) Dylenski. Ernest was preceded in death by his son Brian (Cristy) Kovath.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main Street, Brighton. Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Instate 9:30 a.m./10:30 a.m. Mass. Burial at St. Patrick Calvary Cemetery.
