1/1
Ernest J. Kovath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest J. Kovath

Brighton - October 15, 2020, Age 79

Ernest was the beloved husband of Suzanne, loving father of Ernie (Tamara Smith), Robin (Dennis) Svoboda, Renee Yarcho (David Mannis), Chris (Raelynn). He was the cherished grandfather of 11; great-grandfather of 8. Dear brother of Sherry O'Kelly, Anna (Rick) Dylenski. Ernest was preceded in death by his son Brian (Cristy) Kovath.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main Street, Brighton. Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Instate 9:30 a.m./10:30 a.m. Mass. Burial at St. Patrick Calvary Cemetery.

Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at Keehngriffinfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved