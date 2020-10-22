1/1
Ernestine L. Trotter
1931 - 2020
Ernestine L. Trotter

Ernestine Lucille Trotter, age 89 of Brighton, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 due to injuries she sustained from an automobile accident. Born on April 25, 1931 in Ann Arbor, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and the late Juanita (Sheldon) Wright. Formerly of Durand, Ernestine has been a Brighton area resident since 2004. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Howell where she was involved in many of their activities. Prince of Peace was a big part of her life and like a second family to her. Ernestine also enjoyed crocheting, gardening and baking for her family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Trotter who preceded her in death in 2003. Loving mother of Kenneth (Joann) Van Buren of Arizona, Michael (Lynn) Van Buren of Brighton and Jeffrey (Nancy) Van Buren of Gaines. Proud and adoring grandmother of Christie, Casey, Jason, Heather and Nicole; 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernest and Amos. Visitation Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). A funeral service in honor and celebration of Ernestine's life will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2515 W. Grand River Ave., Howell, MI 48843 with Pastor Mark Franck officiating. Entombment will follow at Washtenong Memorial Park in Ann Arbor. Memorial contributions are suggested to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
