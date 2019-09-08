|
Evelyn F. Cameron
Fenton - Evelyn F. Cameron, age 89 of Fenton, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family, Thursday evening, September 5, 2019. Born in Howell on August 23, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Edward H. and the late Eunice E. (Chaplain) Misslitz. A lifelong Howell area resident, Evelyn was a 1948 graduate of Howell High School. She retired from Citizens Insurance in Howell and loved bowling, camping and traveling with her family. Beloved wife of nearly 70 years to the late Eugene T. Cameron who preceded her in death on October 11, 2018. Loving mother of Linda (Lonnie) Kikta of Fenton, Betty (Michael Smith) Bain-Smith of Fenton, Eugene T., Jr. (Julie) Cameron of Howell and Terry (Laurie) Cameron of Howell. Proud grandmother of seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister, Patricia Bishop of Portland. Preceded in death by five brothers and sisters. A funeral service in honor and celebration of Evelyn's life will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. (visitation beginning 12 noon) at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Howell. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Medical Team Hospice, 4400 S. saginaw St., Suite 1300, Flint, MI 48507. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonalds funeralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 8, 2019