Florence Elaine HillierLinden - Hillier, Florence Elaine (Nichols), age 68, of Linden passed away September 1, 2020. Private Family Funeral Services will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday, September 5 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 East Broad Street, Linden. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1-8 PM, Friday, September 4 at the funeral home. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society Elaine was born March 12, 1952 in Columbiaville, the daughter of Clifford Nichols and Betty Lou (Wickenhiser) Nichols. She was a 1970 graduate of Hartland High School. Elaine was a homemaker and she enjoyed making candy and candles.She is survived by her son, Shawn Hillier; granddaughter, Carah Hillier; two sisters, Linda Box and Judy Stewart; stepbrother, Michael Bradburn; stepsister, Sherry Dye; sister in law, Marie Nichols; several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Vincent Wesley Bradburn; daughter, Michelle Hillier; brother, Michael Nichols; and brother-in-law, Raymond Stewart.