Florence Elaine Hillier
Linden - Hillier, Florence Elaine (Nichols), age 68, of Linden passed away September 1, 2020. Private Family Funeral Services will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday, September 5 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 East Broad Street, Linden. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by visiting Elaine's obituary page at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com
. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1-8 PM, Friday, September 4 at the funeral home. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Cancer Society
.
Elaine was born March 12, 1952 in Columbiaville, the daughter of Clifford Nichols and Betty Lou (Wickenhiser) Nichols. She was a 1970 graduate of Hartland High School. Elaine was a homemaker and she enjoyed making candy and candles.
She is survived by her son, Shawn Hillier; granddaughter, Carah Hillier; two sisters, Linda Box and Judy Stewart; stepbrother, Michael Bradburn; stepsister, Sherry Dye; sister in law, Marie Nichols; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Vincent Wesley Bradburn; daughter, Michelle Hillier; brother, Michael Nichols; and brother-in-law, Raymond Stewart. Online tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com