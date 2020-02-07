Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
All Saints Lutheran Church
12701 Highland Road
Hartland., MI

Florence Mae Ringler

Florence Mae Ringler Obituary
Florence Mae Ringler

Hartland Township - February 6, 2020, age 101.

Beloved wife of the late Max W., loving mother of Jo Ellyn (the late Steven) Bernardin. Grandmother of Michael (Michelle) Bernardin, David (Stephanie Cosgray) Bernardin. Great-grandmother of Addison, Ashley.

Memorial service, Thursday, 2 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 12701 Highland Road, Hartland.

Care and services have been entrusted to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at Keehngriffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020
