|
|
Florence Mae Ringler
Hartland Township - February 6, 2020, age 101.
Beloved wife of the late Max W., loving mother of Jo Ellyn (the late Steven) Bernardin. Grandmother of Michael (Michelle) Bernardin, David (Stephanie Cosgray) Bernardin. Great-grandmother of Addison, Ashley.
Memorial service, Thursday, 2 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 12701 Highland Road, Hartland.
Care and services have been entrusted to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at Keehngriffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020