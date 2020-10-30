1/1
Frank A. Nagy
Frank A. Nagy

Brighton - Frank A. Nagy a longtime resident of Brighton, Michigan, passed away on October 28, 2020. He was 60 years old.

Frank is preceded in death by his loving wife of 27 years, Lisa Ann (nee. Jones) Nagy (d. 2014) and is survived by his son Drew (Shannon Rapp) Nagy and his daughter, Paige C. Nagy; parents, Frank and June Nagy; sisters, Karen Nagy and Lynne (David) Wortman; the great neighbors of the Court as well as many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in-law of the Jones, Chase and Schulte families, close friends, extended family members and his canine companions Shadow and Delta.

Frank loved life and cherished his family. He enjoyed coaching hockey, the out-of-doors, hiking, skiing and traveling. He will be forever remembered as an active and loving father.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Funeral Services will be held privately.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to: Hockey Fights Cancer, P.O. Box 5037, New York, NY 10185-5037.

For further information, please call Lynch & Sons, Brighton at 810-229-2905 or visit www.LynchandSonsBrighton.com.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-2905
