Frederick Buckner
Howell - Frederick Leroy Buckner, age 82 and lifelong resident of Howell, passed away at his home on Monday, January 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 3, 1937 in Howell to Russell and Dorothy (Booth) Buckner. Fred was a farmer and owner of Buckner's Tri-County Well Drilling and Excavating. He enjoyed restoring cars, tractors and steam engines. Fred is survived by his children, Cynthia (Ed) Caldwell, Frederick Buckner (Trisha Rickett), Trisha (George) McCallum, Charles Buckner; sister, Phyllis (Kenneth) Rennells; life partner, Maretta Teachworth and her children, Alan, Charyl and Cynthia Teachworth; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ralph Buckner. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. with a funeral service Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:30 P.M at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Friends may visit beginning at 12:30 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home. Pastor Rev. Paula Timm officiating. Interment will follow at Sanford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Howell Nature Center. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020