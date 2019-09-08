Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
American Spirit Centre
10590 E. Grand River
Brighton, MI
Frederick E. Wark

Frederick E. Wark Obituary
Frederick E. Wark

Brighton - Passed away September 6, 2019, age 90.Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee: Austin). Dear father of Fred (Laurel), David and Susan (James) Cyrul.

Loving grandfather of Kristen (Mark), Justin, Austin, Allison, Lucas (Laura) and Yvette (Mark). Dear brother of Pat Lull. Celebration of Life Thursday, September 12th, 12 p.m., American Spirit Centre, 10590 E. Grand River, Brighton (E. of US-23). Memorial contributions to the . Care and services were entrusted to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton (810) 229-9871. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 8, 2019
