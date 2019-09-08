|
|
Frederick E. Wark
Brighton - Passed away September 6, 2019, age 90.Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee: Austin). Dear father of Fred (Laurel), David and Susan (James) Cyrul.
Loving grandfather of Kristen (Mark), Justin, Austin, Allison, Lucas (Laura) and Yvette (Mark). Dear brother of Pat Lull. Celebration of Life Thursday, September 12th, 12 p.m., American Spirit Centre, 10590 E. Grand River, Brighton (E. of US-23). Memorial contributions to the . Care and services were entrusted to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton (810) 229-9871. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 8, 2019