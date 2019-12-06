Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
Gail Lynne York


1942 - 2019
Gail Lynne York Obituary
Gail Lynne York

Fowlerville - Gail Lynne York, age 77 of Fowlerville, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, December 5, 2019 while surrounded by loving sons and brother. Born in Detroit on February 22, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Orville H. and the late Vieno L. (Mattson) Krueger. Formerly of Howell, Gail had been a homemaker until going to work for Citizens Insurance Company in Howell then for Principle Financial in Jacksonville, Florida. While living in Florida, she enjoyed traveling to the Virgin Islands with friends. Loving mother of Robert York of Fowlerville and Russell (Lyssa) York of Roscommon. Grandmother of Cory York and Hali York. Also survived by her brother, Thomas Krueger of Rochester Hills; nephew, James and niece, Julie. A visitation in honor and celebration of Gail's life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
