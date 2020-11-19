Gail Romej
Howell - Gail L. Romej, age 71, of Howell, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born November 11, 1949 in Canada, the daughter of Wilfred and Cora (Daily) Romanchuk. She married her husband Joseph on May 7, 1971. Survived by her husband Joseph, son Joseph (Paula), daughters Jacqueline (Jason) Hunter and Jamie (Joel) Begin. Grandmother of Samantha, Sydney, Julia, Kyla, Madison and Brady. Sister of Pamela, LuAnn, Kevin Romanchuk and Debbie Stanek. Preceded by her brothers Mark and Wayne Romanchuk. Gail will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends as a beautiful, selfless woman who especially enjoyed spending time with her family. A visitation will be held Saturday, November 21, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a funeral service starting at 6:00 PM at MacDonald's Funeral Home of Howell (315 N. Michigan Ave., Howell, MI 48843). Due to pandemic restrictions with limited capacity it is requested that your visit be brief so that others may attend to express their condolences to the family. As an option please consider visiting Gail's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
