Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Garry Carl Massa Obituary
Garry Carl Massa

Pinckney - Garry Carl Massa, age 73 of Pinckney, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor. He was born March 14, 1946 in Detroit, MI to John and Norma (Monteventi) Massa. Garry graduated from Birmingham Groves High School where he played all-star football. Garry was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965 where he proudly served two tours in Vietnam with the 82nd Airborne Division. He attended Rets Electronic School after his discharge from the army. He started his own business, M & B Electronics in Hamburg for 40 years. On May 16, 1970 Garry married the love of his life, Linda (Boeving) Massa. They were married for 49 wonderful years. Garry was a loving father to Carl A. Massa of Hamburg, Anthony Massa of California and Gina Massa of Howell. He was a very adoring grandfather to his four grandchildren, Lucas Deuink, Koda McMann, Falcon McMann and Faith McMann. Also survived by sister, Gloria Culp of Arizona. Garry loved cruising Woodward Avenue in his 1965 GTO. His love of muscle cars spanned over 50 years. Together with his sons, he had many happy memories. Visitation will be on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800). A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 also at MacDonald's Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. Friends may visit beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI with full military honors. Memorial contributions are suggested to , 3265 W. Grand River Ave., Howell, MI 48855-9601. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 6, 2019
