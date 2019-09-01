|
Garry R. Carnahan
Howell - Garry Robert Carnahan, age 59, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born September 21, 1959 in Detroit, MI, the son of the late James and late Charlene (Thomas) Carnahan. Beloved husband of Kimberly whom he married on May 21, 1988 in Westland, MI. Loving father of Amber Lee Carnahan of Howell. Dear brother of David (Patsy) Carnahan of Iron Mountain, MI, Connie (Larry) Black of Redford Township, Robert (Lauren) Carnahan of Saline, brother in laws, Michael (Nancy) Howard of Wayne, Matthew (Elena) Howard of Dearborn Heights and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Kimberlee Bescoe. Garry attended Redford Union High School. He worked for Redford Township Department of Public Works for 25 years retiring in 2017. He enjoyed bird watching, the cooking channels, taking care of the family pets and especially spending time with his family. Garry was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and Community Theatre of Howell. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday September 6, 2019 at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2515 W. Grand River Howell, MI. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, The Community Theatre of Howell or The .
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 1, 2019