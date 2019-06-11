|
|
Surrounded by family, Gary R. Griffin, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019, at Corner Stone Hospice in The Villages, Florida.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, great uncle, and friend to many. Gary was born to Frances and Glenn Griffin, April 14, 1941 in Brighton, Michigan. He graduated from Brighton High School in 1959. He pursued a career with Michigan Bell Telephone Company; He was a construction supervisor in the Lansing area when he retired in 1990, after 30 years of service.
Gary loved hunting, fishing and golf. He traveled from Wyoming to Newfoundland pursuing these hobbies. He also traveled with his wife, Judy. Among his favorites were Alaska, Hawaii and the Caribbean. In the winter he and Judy lived in The Villages, Florida. He enjoyed his new friends and neighbors. He especially liked golf and early morning coffee with the guys. He also loved all the dogs and always had dog treats nearby. Gary will be greatly missed by his wife Judy, daughter Fran Branham and son Ted Griffin; Grandchildren Justin, Ashley and Brandy; Great grandchildren, Noah, Rylee, Myah, Kennedy, Pierce, and Aiden. Also missed by Jerry & Cheryl; Haley, Nic & Emmett; and Casey. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Glenn Griffin, his first wife Barbara, son Richard, grandson Jason, great grandson Nathan and brother Charles. Memorial services will be held June 18, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 1230 Bower Street, Howell, Michigan by Rev. George Lewis. Visitation 10:00AM, Service 11:00AM and lunch following at 12 Noon. Memorial contributions in Gary's name may be made to Corner Stone Hospice, The Villages, Florida and First United Methodist Church in Howell, or . A flag raising ceremony, celebration of life, will be held in The Villages, Florida in October 2019.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from June 11 to June 12, 2019