|
|
Gayle Bachman
Whitmore Lake - BACHMAN, GAYLE DIANE, March 9, 2019, age 69 of Whitmore Lake.
Beloved wife of the late Glenn. Loving mother of Gretchen (Steve) Luda, Glenn (Liz) Bachman II, and Christopher Bachman. Cherished daughter of Carl (the late Doris) Gaiser. Dear sister of Carl Gaiser, Gary (Gail) Gaiser, Kurt Gaiser, Beth (Kevin) Oldham. Proud grandmother of Isla, Ansley, and Jackson.
Visitation Friday, from 2 - 8 pm, Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (at 3rd St.) Brighton. Memorial Visitation on Saturday, 10 am at Brighton Assembly of God, 7770 Whitmore Lake Rd, (W. of US23) Brighton until time of Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ronald McDonald House Charities and Brighton Assembly of God Church Missions.
Share a memorial tribute with the family at www.keehnfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Mar. 14, 2019