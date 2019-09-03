|
Gene C. Darnell
Brighton - Beloved husband of the late Colette. Passed away at his home Saturday morning, August 31, 2019. He was born May, 4 1922 in Royal Oak, MI. The son of Rex Clay and Mary (Friesenhan) Darnell. Following 4 years of service as Quartermaster First Class in the Navy on board CVE 61, USS Manila Bay throughout the Pacific 1942-45, Graduated from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor 1947, member of Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternity. On June 21, 1947 married Colette A. Schwind in Ann Arbor. The couple moved to Brighton in 1990 and were members of St. Patrick Catholic Church, involved in the Men's golf league and parish ministry. Gene made his career in Sales as a business owner representing audio manufacturers throughout the Midwest. Surviving are 3 children, Mark C. (Christine) Darnell of Grand Rapids, Mary Jean Darnell of Brighton, and Joan M. (Jeff) Adragna of Oakley, CA; Son in Law Michael P. Kelly, two grandchildren, Rachel C. (Casey) Conroy, Daniel J. Kelly and Great Grandson Finnegan K. Conroy. Preceded in death by brother Carl and sister Dolores Kruse. Visitation Thursday, 5-8 pm, Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River). Rosary, 7pm. Instate Friday, 10am, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd. (S. of Grand River) until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 3, 2019