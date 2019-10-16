|
|
Genevieve "Jenny" Fredenburg
Brighton - Born July 14, 1936, passed October 14, 2019, a lifelong resident of Brighton. She is survived by her Daughter, Nancy and her grandchildren Jennifer and Christopher Scott. Two daughters Barbara and Judy predeceased her. She started working in Brighton at the age of 14 and continued working until she was 79. She enjoyed her many friends and the time spent with everyone. While many will remember her from her various careers in Brighton, she also had volunteered in the community. In 1959 she stated work at The Canopy as a waitress and ended her career as the hostess meeting many celebrities along with a few of the 1968 Detroit Tigers. As a single mother of 3, she many times worked 2 jobs to support the family. One of those were the Brighton State Bank where Whitney Kimble hired her to be their Special Representative but she had already worked at the Bank part time as a data entry for check clearing starting at 6 am. In 1977 she was elected as the President of the Brighton Chamber of Commerce (the first women to hold that office). Herself along with the city manager began the Brighton Farmers Market. In the 1980's John Park of Precision Stamping hired her to manage the Woodland Racquet Club which was the first in the community. She worked long hours to make it successful but with that came many new friends into her life. While she was never long between jobs in 1985 she started a 29 year career with Macy's (Hudson's) and was their lead sales person 5 times much to the chagrin of her younger co-workers, her last award came in her 70's. She was elected to the Brighton History Roll of Honor in 2007 and served on the advisory council. She volunteered for 30 years with the Brighton Kiwanis and more recently with the Brighton Center for the Performing Arts. She also worked with the City of Brighton on elections and was appointed to the Board of Review for the last 12 years. Her friends were friends for life and she loved each of them dearly and I appreciated their support over these past few months in their constant contact with her. With a quote from the Brighton Argus dated June 29, 1977…"it's the only town I real know"…"I like the town and the people in it". Visitation will be on Sunday from 3-8 at the Keehn-Griffin funeral home and a mass at St Patrick's in Brighton on Monday at 10:00 am with Mass to follow at 10:30. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Brighton Area Historical Society PO Box 481 Brighton MI 48116.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019