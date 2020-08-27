1/1
George Earl DesJardins
George Earl DesJardins

Howell - George Earl DesJardins, of Howell, passed away peacefully on August 26th, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 83 years old.

Son of the late Elroy and Ruth DesJardins, George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria DesJardins; children, Suzanne Renee Shapland, Leah (Greg) Allen, George Felix DesJardins, John (Rachel) DesJardins, and Craig DesJardins; grandchildren, Alyssa, Julia, and Christopher Allen, Blake, Korbin, and Brianna DesJardins, Emily (Jordan) Webb, Dakota (Michaela) DesJardins, and McCoy (Carly) DesJardins, Autumn DesJardins, and Amber (Nick) Kassouf; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Ruth Ann Lapham; also many extended family and dear friends.

George is preceded in death by his daughter, Connie DesJardins Smith; and brother David DesJardins.

A Funeral Service will be held at Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church, 13667 Highland Rd, Hartland, MI 48353, on Saturday, August 29th, at 11AM. Visitation will be held from 9:30AM until the time of service.

Memorial Contributions can be made to:

St. Joseph Mercy Hospice

34505 W. 12 Mile Rd.

Suite 100

Farmington Hills, MI 48331

For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com

Michael Fisher

Lynch and Sons Funeral Directors

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church
