George Edward Headrick
Howell - George E. Headrick Age 83 born March 30, 1936 in Fremont, VA and passed away January 16, 2020 at Sweetwater Nursing Center in Sweetwater, TN. George served with the U. S. Army and was stationed at Fort Campbell, KY during the Korean War. He and the family moved to Howell, Michigan and resided there for over 50 years. He worked for the Ford Motor Company and Thurston Lumber Company as an electrician. George was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Headrick, first wife Goldie Hoskins Headrick, parents, Ethel Ingram and Willie O. Headrick, brother Billy Headrick Jr. and second wife Bonnie Hasbrouck Headrick. George is survived by his sisters Helen Headrick Winegar, Patty Headrick Fugate of Sweetwater, TN and sister-in-law Ostolla Baker of Fostoria, OH. Also surviving are nephews John and Tim Pursiful and families of Pineville, KY, James McClellan and Bill (Susan) McClellan of Sweetwater, TN, nieces Billie Jean (Tommy) Roberts of Ripley, WV, Kim (Mark) Grantham of Woodstock, GA and stepchildren Diane (Tom) Hendricks, Carol Sue (Boyd) Buchanan, Steve (ElMarie) Hasbrouck, Dave Hasbrouck and Brenda (Travis) Rayburn. Grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren all of Michigan. Special friends Paul and Aileen Price of Michigan and Helen Presson of Indiana. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800) with visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Herb Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements by Kyker Funeral Home in Sweetwater, TN and MacDonald's Funeral Home in Howell. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Alzheimer's Foundation. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
