Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
1932 - 2019
Howell - George Washington Russell, age 87, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 27, 1932 to Donald & Ruth (Hayes) Russell in Barnsville, Ohio. On November 28, 1980 George married his dear wife, the late Helen M. Russell. He had been employed by Ford Motor Company as a Hi-Lo driver for many years. George liked to spend time working puzzles and playing cribbage with Helen. George is survived by his children Dennis (Lena) Russell, Barb (Bob) Norris, Dale (Mary) Russell, Polly (Ken) Lambdin, Deborah (Bob) McPherson, Robert Joseph Frisbey, Sally Jane Frisbey, Kristy (Dan) Brown and John W. (Megan) Frisbey and brother Robert (Nadine) Russell. George was preceded in death by his beloved wife Helen, son Donald Russell, and sisters Edna and Marge.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main Street, Brighton, MI. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. also at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Brent Johnson. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery Brighton, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church, Howell, MI with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share a memorial tribute with the family at Keehngriffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Aug. 28, 2019
